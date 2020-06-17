35 Prairie Grass

Amenities

Located in Southern California's remarkable residential golf preserve of Shady Canyon, this exclusive estate has exceptional rolling hillside, city lights, and golf course views. Upon entering the front door, a formal entry and living room with voluminous ceilings and wood coffered detail welcomes you home. With 4,492 square feet of interior living space, there are four bedrooms, five and one-half bathrooms, an office and casita. The residence also includes an opulent kitchen offering a six-burner stove with griddle, dual dishwashers, warming drawer, a large center island and a nook overlooking the rear grounds. The expansive master suite includes a spa-inspired bathroom, immense dual walk-in closets and French doors leading to either the private rear yard or interior courtyard. The home has a resort-sized saltwater pool, spa with waterfall feature, an outdoor fireplace, a built-in barbecue and outdoor heaters for year-round warmth, comfort and al fresco dining. This highly desirable residence provides an outstanding opportunity to lease a property in the picturesque guard gated enclave revered for its community amenities, world-class private golf course and close proximity to award winning schools. To schedule a showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080.