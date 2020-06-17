All apartments in Irvine
35 Prairie Grass
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

35 Prairie Grass

35 Prairie Grass · (949) 233-8080
Location

35 Prairie Grass, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in Southern California's remarkable residential golf preserve of Shady Canyon, this exclusive estate has exceptional rolling hillside, city lights, and golf course views. Upon entering the front door, a formal entry and living room with voluminous ceilings and wood coffered detail welcomes you home. With 4,492 square feet of interior living space, there are four bedrooms, five and one-half bathrooms, an office and casita. The residence also includes an opulent kitchen offering a six-burner stove with griddle, dual dishwashers, warming drawer, a large center island and a nook overlooking the rear grounds. The expansive master suite includes a spa-inspired bathroom, immense dual walk-in closets and French doors leading to either the private rear yard or interior courtyard. The home has a resort-sized saltwater pool, spa with waterfall feature, an outdoor fireplace, a built-in barbecue and outdoor heaters for year-round warmth, comfort and al fresco dining. This highly desirable residence provides an outstanding opportunity to lease a property in the picturesque guard gated enclave revered for its community amenities, world-class private golf course and close proximity to award winning schools. To schedule a showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Prairie Grass have any available units?
35 Prairie Grass has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Prairie Grass have?
Some of 35 Prairie Grass's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Prairie Grass currently offering any rent specials?
35 Prairie Grass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Prairie Grass pet-friendly?
No, 35 Prairie Grass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Prairie Grass offer parking?
Yes, 35 Prairie Grass does offer parking.
Does 35 Prairie Grass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Prairie Grass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Prairie Grass have a pool?
Yes, 35 Prairie Grass has a pool.
Does 35 Prairie Grass have accessible units?
No, 35 Prairie Grass does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Prairie Grass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Prairie Grass has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Prairie Grass have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Prairie Grass does not have units with air conditioning.
