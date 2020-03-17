All apartments in Irvine
348 Deerfield Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

348 Deerfield Avenue

348 Deerfield Ave · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

348 Deerfield Ave, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous Two story townhome located in the center of Irvine. Great, private, well managed townhome complex...Easy access to freeway 5, 405, 55, and toll road.** Two master suites upstairs with big windows, One den, can be converted as the 3rd bedroom down stairs. 2.5 baths. One attached direct access garage. One attached carport. Tile entry, Fire place,cathedral ceiling in living room. kitchen with newer Corian counter top/ newer sink. Wooden lament flooring down stairs. Carpet throughout upstairs. Inside laundry. Spacious living room with sliding door leading to patio. Inside track location- not backing to street. Excellent Irvine schools. Steps to shopping, restaurants and gym. Very light, bright, and airy. No pet and None smoker please. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Deerfield Avenue have any available units?
348 Deerfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 348 Deerfield Avenue have?
Some of 348 Deerfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Deerfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
348 Deerfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Deerfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 348 Deerfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 348 Deerfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 348 Deerfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 348 Deerfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Deerfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Deerfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 348 Deerfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 348 Deerfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 348 Deerfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Deerfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Deerfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
