348 Deerfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym parking garage

Gorgeous Two story townhome located in the center of Irvine. Great, private, well managed townhome complex...Easy access to freeway 5, 405, 55, and toll road.** Two master suites upstairs with big windows, One den, can be converted as the 3rd bedroom down stairs. 2.5 baths. One attached direct access garage. One attached carport. Tile entry, Fire place,cathedral ceiling in living room. kitchen with newer Corian counter top/ newer sink. Wooden lament flooring down stairs. Carpet throughout upstairs. Inside laundry. Spacious living room with sliding door leading to patio. Inside track location- not backing to street. Excellent Irvine schools. Steps to shopping, restaurants and gym. Very light, bright, and airy. No pet and None smoker please. A must see!