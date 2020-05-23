34 SORENSON

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3bath, 2,500 Sqft Fieldstone Barrington Home in West Irvine, Just 2 Short Blocks to Myford Elementary. Large Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and 3 More Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans. Formal Living, Large Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Island. A Formal Family Room with Stone-trimmed Fireplace . Additonal Features Include: Front Porch, a Nice Stretch of Lawn, Ceiling Fans, Central A/C and Heat, Spacious Back Yard, 2 Car Attached Garage and Association Pool. Quiet Location Conveniently to Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Tustin Sports Park, 5/55 Freeways and 261 Toll Road.



EXCLUSIONS: