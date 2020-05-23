All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 34 SORENSON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 SORENSON
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 SORENSON

34 Sorenson · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34 Sorenson, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3bath, 2,500 Sqft Fieldstone Barrington Home in West Irvine, Just 2 Short Blocks to Myford Elementary. Large Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and 3 More Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans. Formal Living, Large Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Island. A Formal Family Room with Stone-trimmed Fireplace . Additonal Features Include: Front Porch, a Nice Stretch of Lawn, Ceiling Fans, Central A/C and Heat, Spacious Back Yard, 2 Car Attached Garage and Association Pool. Quiet Location Conveniently to Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Tustin Sports Park, 5/55 Freeways and 261 Toll Road.

EXCLUSIONS:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 SORENSON have any available units?
34 SORENSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 SORENSON have?
Some of 34 SORENSON's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 SORENSON currently offering any rent specials?
34 SORENSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 SORENSON pet-friendly?
No, 34 SORENSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 SORENSON offer parking?
Yes, 34 SORENSON offers parking.
Does 34 SORENSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 SORENSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 SORENSON have a pool?
Yes, 34 SORENSON has a pool.
Does 34 SORENSON have accessible units?
No, 34 SORENSON does not have accessible units.
Does 34 SORENSON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 SORENSON has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 SORENSON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 SORENSON has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology