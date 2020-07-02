All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

34 Kempton

34 Kempton · No Longer Available
Location

34 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condominium - This great 1305 sq. ft fully furnished upstairs condominium offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets and beautiful granite counters. The living room feels spacious and bright because of the tall ceilings and large windows.It is furnished with central AC and an attached two car garage. The amenities for this home includes access to a community pool, spa, playground, and tennis courts. It is centrally located near the 5 Hwy and 133 Fwy, near the great park location.
Please apply on www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5171730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Kempton have any available units?
34 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Kempton have?
Some of 34 Kempton's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
34 Kempton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Kempton pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Kempton is pet friendly.
Does 34 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 34 Kempton offers parking.
Does 34 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Kempton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Kempton have a pool?
Yes, 34 Kempton has a pool.
Does 34 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 34 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Kempton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Kempton has units with air conditioning.

