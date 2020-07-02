34 Kempton

Amenities

Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condominium - This great 1305 sq. ft fully furnished upstairs condominium offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets and beautiful granite counters. The living room feels spacious and bright because of the tall ceilings and large windows.It is furnished with central AC and an attached two car garage. The amenities for this home includes access to a community pool, spa, playground, and tennis courts. It is centrally located near the 5 Hwy and 133 Fwy, near the great park location.

No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5171730)