Amenities
339 Streamwood Available 07/01/19 Immaculate Studio Unit in Irvine - Very clean studio unit in beautiful Irvine community. Unit features wood floors throughout. Kitchen includes new white refrigerator, microwave oven, 4 burner electric stove, and large kitchen pantry. Laundry room on site near unit. One carport with storage. Community maintains 3 tennis courts, pool, spa and club house. Easy access to the 5 Fwy, shopping and restaurants.
Small pet ok
$45 application fee
No smoking
Contact Liliane for appointment to view
714-337-8572
lluparello@yahoo.com
BRE# 01901585
(RLNE2928656)