Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

339 Streamwood Available 07/01/19 Immaculate Studio Unit in Irvine - Very clean studio unit in beautiful Irvine community. Unit features wood floors throughout. Kitchen includes new white refrigerator, microwave oven, 4 burner electric stove, and large kitchen pantry. Laundry room on site near unit. One carport with storage. Community maintains 3 tennis courts, pool, spa and club house. Easy access to the 5 Fwy, shopping and restaurants.



Small pet ok

$45 application fee

No smoking

Contact Liliane for appointment to view

714-337-8572

lluparello@yahoo.com

BRE# 01901585



(RLNE2928656)