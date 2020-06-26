All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

339 Streamwood

339 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

339 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
tennis court
339 Streamwood Available 07/01/19 Immaculate Studio Unit in Irvine - Very clean studio unit in beautiful Irvine community. Unit features wood floors throughout. Kitchen includes new white refrigerator, microwave oven, 4 burner electric stove, and large kitchen pantry. Laundry room on site near unit. One carport with storage. Community maintains 3 tennis courts, pool, spa and club house. Easy access to the 5 Fwy, shopping and restaurants.

Small pet ok
$45 application fee
No smoking
Contact Liliane for appointment to view
714-337-8572
lluparello@yahoo.com
BRE# 01901585

(RLNE2928656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Streamwood have any available units?
339 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 339 Streamwood have?
Some of 339 Streamwood's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
339 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Streamwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 Streamwood is pet friendly.
Does 339 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 339 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 339 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 339 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 339 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 339 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Streamwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
