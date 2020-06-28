All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 333 Streamwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
333 Streamwood
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM

333 Streamwood

333 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

333 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Shrouded in mature trees and landscape and set among the flowing streams throughout the community, this natural-light filled unit will appeal to the most discerning tenants. Ideally situated on the lower level in a private location, upgrades and amenities include newer carpet, new paint, a spacious bathroom with a double vanity featuring granite countertops, ample closet space, and beautiful views from within the home as well as from the covered patio. Enjoy an additional large closet in the living room as well as the nearby laundry facilities, carport, and green house window in the kitchen. The community is truly rare with its meandering paths and streams as well as tennis courts, 2 resort-like pool areas, and 2 community club houses available for lease for parties and functions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Streamwood have any available units?
333 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 333 Streamwood have?
Some of 333 Streamwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
333 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 333 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 333 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 333 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 333 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 333 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 333 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 333 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Streamwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology