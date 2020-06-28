333 Streamwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Shrouded in mature trees and landscape and set among the flowing streams throughout the community, this natural-light filled unit will appeal to the most discerning tenants. Ideally situated on the lower level in a private location, upgrades and amenities include newer carpet, new paint, a spacious bathroom with a double vanity featuring granite countertops, ample closet space, and beautiful views from within the home as well as from the covered patio. Enjoy an additional large closet in the living room as well as the nearby laundry facilities, carport, and green house window in the kitchen. The community is truly rare with its meandering paths and streams as well as tennis courts, 2 resort-like pool areas, and 2 community club houses available for lease for parties and functions.