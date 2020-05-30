All apartments in Irvine
3316 Watermarke Place

3316 Watermarke · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
tennis court
volleyball court
New paint in this well maintained one bedroom Astor Cort condo. Full use of all amenities. This unit is an end unit with one wall connecting.
Fresh gray paint and new gray carpet. Extremely clean and in excellent shape.Watermarke offers great amenities such as concierge, gated, three pools, gym, tennis courts, enclosed volleyball court, conference room, beautiful lobby with club room, catering kitchen, play ground, billiard table, bar and lounge. This condo is well situated on the third floor near parking. Great rental for UCI student, local professionals or for a business person who needs a great place to come home to. Watermarke offers easy access to the 405, airport close and walking distance to shops and restaurants at Park place shopping plaza. This condo is in a secure building with gated garage. Great condo for easy living. New carpet is on order

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3316 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3316 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3316 Watermarke Place's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3316 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3316 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3316 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3316 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3316 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

