3316 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge gym parking playground pool pool table garage lobby tennis court volleyball court

New paint in this well maintained one bedroom Astor Cort condo. Full use of all amenities. This unit is an end unit with one wall connecting.

Fresh gray paint and new gray carpet. Extremely clean and in excellent shape.Watermarke offers great amenities such as concierge, gated, three pools, gym, tennis courts, enclosed volleyball court, conference room, beautiful lobby with club room, catering kitchen, play ground, billiard table, bar and lounge. This condo is well situated on the third floor near parking. Great rental for UCI student, local professionals or for a business person who needs a great place to come home to. Watermarke offers easy access to the 405, airport close and walking distance to shops and restaurants at Park place shopping plaza. This condo is in a secure building with gated garage. Great condo for easy living. New carpet is on order