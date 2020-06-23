All apartments in Irvine
33 Shellbark
Last updated September 24 2019

33 Shellbark

33 Shellbark · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

33 Shellbark, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Inside the beautifully maintained village of Stonegate East, this like-new home boasts a bright open floor plan loaded with upgrades. Wood floors, new paint, and upgraded carpet throughout this home reveals pride of ownership and attention to detail. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless appliances, state-of-the-art refrigerator with filtered water line, abundant cabinetry, and large island. Casual dining area in addition to bar-style seating opens onto a generous great room perfect for intimate family dinners or entertaining guests. Built-in desk and drawers create an efficient workspace, and beautiful plantation shutters frame all the windows throughout the home. The intimate patio retreat with evening lighting is an inviting place to host friends or relax after work with alfresco dining. Upstairs, the generous master suite offers raised stone counters, double sinks, storage, and coveted custom closet built-ins. Two bright secondary bedrooms, bath, and laundry provide conveniences for everyone. This home is just a quick walk from the village’s pool, park, and sport courts, and also offers residents access to new, highly-acclaimed Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Shellbark have any available units?
33 Shellbark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Shellbark have?
Some of 33 Shellbark's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Shellbark currently offering any rent specials?
33 Shellbark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Shellbark pet-friendly?
No, 33 Shellbark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Shellbark offer parking?
No, 33 Shellbark does not offer parking.
Does 33 Shellbark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Shellbark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Shellbark have a pool?
Yes, 33 Shellbark has a pool.
Does 33 Shellbark have accessible units?
No, 33 Shellbark does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Shellbark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Shellbark has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Shellbark have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Shellbark does not have units with air conditioning.
