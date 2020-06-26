All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 33 Roycroft.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
33 Roycroft
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

33 Roycroft

33 Roycroft · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

33 Roycroft, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Immaculate luxurious Town-home in Woodbury. The plane two in La Casellea that features 3 bedrooms/ 3.5 bathrooms with an open living/dining area ideal for entertaining. Downstair Master bedroom suite with spacious walk-in closet. Two en-suite bedrooms at second floor with mini blind throughout. Nicely upgraded hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Management desk and Nook area on the side of open kitchen area. extra thick padding underneath carpet on the second floor. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included! Ready to move-in!!

Woodbury is 9.3 acre recreation center complete with clubhouse, multi-purpose rooms, fireplace and barbecue areas, Lagoon pool with “beach” entry, Wading Pools, Two Junior Olympic-size pools and spa plus adult resort pool and spa with cabanas. Very Close to Irvine Woodbury town center, and major shopping and dining experiences. Walking distance to Woodbury elementary and sports park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Roycroft have any available units?
33 Roycroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Roycroft have?
Some of 33 Roycroft's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Roycroft currently offering any rent specials?
33 Roycroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Roycroft pet-friendly?
No, 33 Roycroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Roycroft offer parking?
No, 33 Roycroft does not offer parking.
Does 33 Roycroft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Roycroft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Roycroft have a pool?
Yes, 33 Roycroft has a pool.
Does 33 Roycroft have accessible units?
No, 33 Roycroft does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Roycroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Roycroft has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Roycroft have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Roycroft does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology