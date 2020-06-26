33 Roycroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

Immaculate luxurious Town-home in Woodbury. The plane two in La Casellea that features 3 bedrooms/ 3.5 bathrooms with an open living/dining area ideal for entertaining. Downstair Master bedroom suite with spacious walk-in closet. Two en-suite bedrooms at second floor with mini blind throughout. Nicely upgraded hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Management desk and Nook area on the side of open kitchen area. extra thick padding underneath carpet on the second floor. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included! Ready to move-in!!



Woodbury is 9.3 acre recreation center complete with clubhouse, multi-purpose rooms, fireplace and barbecue areas, Lagoon pool with “beach” entry, Wading Pools, Two Junior Olympic-size pools and spa plus adult resort pool and spa with cabanas. Very Close to Irvine Woodbury town center, and major shopping and dining experiences. Walking distance to Woodbury elementary and sports park.