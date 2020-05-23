All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

327 Silk Tree

327 Silk Tree · No Longer Available
Location

327 Silk Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Columbus Grove Irvine 2 bedroom Condo - Contact the property manager, Tahnee with any questions/concerns at Tahnee@Irvinepropertymanagement.net

Text Tahnee at-(714) 595-3541

****WE WILL BE DOING A SHOWING SATURDAY 03/02/2019 AT 10AM. THIS IS NOT AN OPEN HOUSE THIS IS A SHOWING AT 10AM ON THIS DAY SO PLEASE TEXT TAHNEE IF YOU CAN MAKE IT ON THAT DAY ON THAT TIME**

Columbus Grove, Irvine condo with 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms with a direct access 1 car garage with overhead storage wrack. Condo features mahogany wood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, travertine medallion flooring in entry way, and travertine floor in the bathrooms. Custom Ralph Lauren Riverock Paint. Granite counters in kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. GE washer and dryer included in hallway closet (no warranty). Enjoy all that Columbus Grove area has to offer including Irvine Unified School District and Award Winning Columbus Grove Community w/ Parks, Clubhouse, Jr. Olympic pool, Spa, Outdoor Fireplace, Dining & BBQ Area. Sorry no pets.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2207814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Silk Tree have any available units?
327 Silk Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 327 Silk Tree have?
Some of 327 Silk Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Silk Tree currently offering any rent specials?
327 Silk Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Silk Tree pet-friendly?
No, 327 Silk Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 327 Silk Tree offer parking?
Yes, 327 Silk Tree offers parking.
Does 327 Silk Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Silk Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Silk Tree have a pool?
Yes, 327 Silk Tree has a pool.
Does 327 Silk Tree have accessible units?
No, 327 Silk Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Silk Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Silk Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Silk Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Silk Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
