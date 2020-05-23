327 Silk Tree

Amenities

Columbus Grove Irvine 2 bedroom Condo - Contact the property manager, Tahnee with any questions/concerns at Tahnee@Irvinepropertymanagement.net



Text Tahnee at-(714) 595-3541



****WE WILL BE DOING A SHOWING SATURDAY 03/02/2019 AT 10AM. THIS IS NOT AN OPEN HOUSE THIS IS A SHOWING AT 10AM ON THIS DAY SO PLEASE TEXT TAHNEE IF YOU CAN MAKE IT ON THAT DAY ON THAT TIME**



Columbus Grove, Irvine condo with 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms with a direct access 1 car garage with overhead storage wrack. Condo features mahogany wood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, travertine medallion flooring in entry way, and travertine floor in the bathrooms. Custom Ralph Lauren Riverock Paint. Granite counters in kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. GE washer and dryer included in hallway closet (no warranty). Enjoy all that Columbus Grove area has to offer including Irvine Unified School District and Award Winning Columbus Grove Community w/ Parks, Clubhouse, Jr. Olympic pool, Spa, Outdoor Fireplace, Dining & BBQ Area. Sorry no pets.



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



No Pets Allowed



