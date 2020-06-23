All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

325 Huntington

325 Huntington · No Longer Available
Location

325 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This dual master townhome has been renovated like no other—built-ins, kitchen, bamboo flooring, paint, baseboards, crown molding, newer HVAC system, ceiling fans, light fixtures... you name it. Redesigned to maximize the use of space and organization, from the custom chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and laundry room, to the built-in office with concealed storage. The kitchen features top of the line, quiet appliances, antiqued bronze fixtures, a cottage-style sink, a double oven, giant double door fridge, and a built-in large capacity microwave. The master bathrooms were completely redesigned with stone showers, in-shower seating, glass enclosures, and rainfall showerheads. The larger master bedroom features a custom-built, enormous walk-in closet. The large front patio has plenty of space for a small garden or whatever you prefer (within HOA guidelines). Also included is a detached single car garage and a covered spot, both conveniently located to the unit. This home is within the Horizon community, which includes free guest parking and access to swimming pools, spas, and a clubhouse. The community is conveniently located near The Spectrum, The Market Place, and Great Park, with easy access to freeways. Schools include Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, and Northwood High. A cat is OK with additional $500 deposit. No fish tanks or waterbeds permitted. HOA fees and trash included. Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com | 949-409-8585.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Huntington have any available units?
325 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 325 Huntington have?
Some of 325 Huntington's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
325 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Huntington pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Huntington is pet friendly.
Does 325 Huntington offer parking?
Yes, 325 Huntington offers parking.
Does 325 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Huntington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 325 Huntington has a pool.
Does 325 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 325 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 Huntington has units with air conditioning.
