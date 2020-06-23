325 Huntington

Amenities

This dual master townhome has been renovated like no other—built-ins, kitchen, bamboo flooring, paint, baseboards, crown molding, newer HVAC system, ceiling fans, light fixtures... you name it. Redesigned to maximize the use of space and organization, from the custom chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and laundry room, to the built-in office with concealed storage. The kitchen features top of the line, quiet appliances, antiqued bronze fixtures, a cottage-style sink, a double oven, giant double door fridge, and a built-in large capacity microwave. The master bathrooms were completely redesigned with stone showers, in-shower seating, glass enclosures, and rainfall showerheads. The larger master bedroom features a custom-built, enormous walk-in closet. The large front patio has plenty of space for a small garden or whatever you prefer (within HOA guidelines). Also included is a detached single car garage and a covered spot, both conveniently located to the unit. This home is within the Horizon community, which includes free guest parking and access to swimming pools, spas, and a clubhouse. The community is conveniently located near The Spectrum, The Market Place, and Great Park, with easy access to freeways. Schools include Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, and Northwood High. A cat is OK with additional $500 deposit. No fish tanks or waterbeds permitted. HOA fees and trash included. Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com | 949-409-8585.