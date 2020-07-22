All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 23 2020

320 Orange Blossom

320 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

320 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulously located in the highly sought after community of Orangetree, this two-story end unit has no one above or below and is the best floorplan in the community. The condo has two bedrooms and one and a half baths and comes with a view of the lake with an island from the living room patio and master balcony. It includes washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen, one assigned covered space, as well as an additional permitted spot. The community includes tennis courts, basketball court, gated playground area, pool, and spa, as well as a fitness center. Centrally located to schools, shopping, and freeways, this remarkable condo is walking distance to the Oak Creek Golf Course and Irvine Valley College and a short drive to the Hoag and Kaiser Permanente Irvine facilities. Water and trash are included, as well as access as a newer refrigerator (not pictured), and all the amenities previously mentioned. Visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp to apply or contact Eric at eric@24hourpm.com of 949-409-8585.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Orange Blossom have any available units?
320 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 320 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 320 Orange Blossom's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
320 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 320 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 320 Orange Blossom offer parking?
No, 320 Orange Blossom does not offer parking.
Does 320 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Orange Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 320 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 320 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 320 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
