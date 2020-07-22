320 Orange Blossom

Amenities

Fabulously located in the highly sought after community of Orangetree, this two-story end unit has no one above or below and is the best floorplan in the community. The condo has two bedrooms and one and a half baths and comes with a view of the lake with an island from the living room patio and master balcony. It includes washer/dryer hookups in the kitchen, one assigned covered space, as well as an additional permitted spot. The community includes tennis courts, basketball court, gated playground area, pool, and spa, as well as a fitness center. Centrally located to schools, shopping, and freeways, this remarkable condo is walking distance to the Oak Creek Golf Course and Irvine Valley College and a short drive to the Hoag and Kaiser Permanente Irvine facilities. Water and trash are included, as well as access as a newer refrigerator (not pictured), and all the amenities previously mentioned. Visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp to apply or contact Eric at eric@24hourpm.com of 949-409-8585.