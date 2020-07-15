All apartments in Irvine
32 Vermillion

32 Vermillion · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Vermillion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths townhouse in Quail Hill. it Has open floor plan, formol living room with a fireplace, hardwood floor, very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master suite has dual sink vanities. second bedroom has own bathroom.Very convenient location ,Quail Hill shopping center, supermarkets, banks, and restaurants all within walking distance. Quail Hill offers resort style amenities with private gym, pool, parks, and tennis courts. in Award Winning University High School boundaries. Alderwood Basics Elementary school is one of the top performing schools in all of Irvine. Irvine Spectrum , short distance to Laguna Beach and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Vermillion have any available units?
32 Vermillion has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Vermillion have?
Some of 32 Vermillion's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Vermillion currently offering any rent specials?
32 Vermillion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Vermillion pet-friendly?
No, 32 Vermillion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Vermillion offer parking?
No, 32 Vermillion does not offer parking.
Does 32 Vermillion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Vermillion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Vermillion have a pool?
Yes, 32 Vermillion has a pool.
Does 32 Vermillion have accessible units?
No, 32 Vermillion does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Vermillion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Vermillion has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Vermillion have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Vermillion does not have units with air conditioning.
