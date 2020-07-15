32 Vermillion

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths townhouse in Quail Hill. it Has open floor plan, formol living room with a fireplace, hardwood floor, very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master suite has dual sink vanities. second bedroom has own bathroom.Very convenient location ,Quail Hill shopping center, supermarkets, banks, and restaurants all within walking distance. Quail Hill offers resort style amenities with private gym, pool, parks, and tennis courts. in Award Winning University High School boundaries. Alderwood Basics Elementary school is one of the top performing schools in all of Irvine. Irvine Spectrum , short distance to Laguna Beach and freeways.