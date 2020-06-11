Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom home in North Irvine for Rent - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home for lease in the Stonegate community in North Irvine. Located on a quiet neighborhood, this home features an open floorpan downstairs with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a huge kitchen island overlooking the living room. An end unit with lots of light; carpet upstairs with three large bedrooms, inside laundry room upstairs; (No washer/dryer), a large master bath with a shower and step in tub, walk-in closet. The backyard is good size with patio cover to keep it cool. Walking distance to parks and shopping.



These are the assigned schools for 32 Sedgewick:



Stonegate (K - 6)

100 Honors

Irvine, CA 92629



Sierra Vista (7 - 8)

2 Liberty

Irvine, CA 92620



Northwood HS (9 - 12)

4515 Portola Parkway

Irvine, CA 92620



IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/



Please note, this property is being offered by Hermitage Property Management, BRE#: 01929099



No Pets Allowed



