Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

32 Sedgewick

Location

32 Sedgewick, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
3 Bedroom home in North Irvine for Rent - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home for lease in the Stonegate community in North Irvine. Located on a quiet neighborhood, this home features an open floorpan downstairs with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a huge kitchen island overlooking the living room. An end unit with lots of light; carpet upstairs with three large bedrooms, inside laundry room upstairs; (No washer/dryer), a large master bath with a shower and step in tub, walk-in closet. The backyard is good size with patio cover to keep it cool. Walking distance to parks and shopping.

These are the assigned schools for 32 Sedgewick:

Stonegate (K - 6)
100 Honors
Irvine, CA 92629

Sierra Vista (7 - 8)
2 Liberty
Irvine, CA 92620

Northwood HS (9 - 12)
4515 Portola Parkway
Irvine, CA 92620

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/

Please note, this property is being offered by Hermitage Property Management, BRE#: 01929099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3532570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Sedgewick have any available units?
32 Sedgewick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Sedgewick have?
Some of 32 Sedgewick's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Sedgewick currently offering any rent specials?
32 Sedgewick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Sedgewick pet-friendly?
No, 32 Sedgewick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Sedgewick offer parking?
No, 32 Sedgewick does not offer parking.
Does 32 Sedgewick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Sedgewick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Sedgewick have a pool?
No, 32 Sedgewick does not have a pool.
Does 32 Sedgewick have accessible units?
No, 32 Sedgewick does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Sedgewick have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Sedgewick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Sedgewick have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Sedgewick does not have units with air conditioning.
