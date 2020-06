Amenities

Welcome to this lovely home at corner location in Portola Springs. It’s ready for long term lease. Master bedroom and second bedroom can be use as an office or Den. This home has 4 Berbers stove, dishwasher, canned lighting over the house. Also close to community park, Community including swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playing ground, club house, Jacuzzi. Short drive to Irvine Spectrums Center, Laguna beach, Newport-beach, And a Luxury Irvine school district.