32 Eagle Point

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

This cozy condo is in the heart of Woodbridge section of Irvine. It is an upper unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a laundry room as well. A balcony overlooking the neighborhood allow for relaxation after a hard day of work. The condo is mostly covered with carpet in 928 square feet of living area. Rental of the unit includes usage of a refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer and 3 portable air conditioning units. Residents have access to swimming pools, playgrounds, parks, tennis courts, lakes, and trails. Close to freeway access to interstate 5 and 405 as well all sorts of excellent restaurants, markets and shopping areas.