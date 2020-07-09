All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

32 Eagle Point

32 Eagle Point · No Longer Available
Location

32 Eagle Point, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
This cozy condo is in the heart of Woodbridge section of Irvine. It is an upper unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a laundry room as well. A balcony overlooking the neighborhood allow for relaxation after a hard day of work. The condo is mostly covered with carpet in 928 square feet of living area. Rental of the unit includes usage of a refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer and 3 portable air conditioning units. Residents have access to swimming pools, playgrounds, parks, tennis courts, lakes, and trails. Close to freeway access to interstate 5 and 405 as well all sorts of excellent restaurants, markets and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Eagle Point have any available units?
32 Eagle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Eagle Point have?
Some of 32 Eagle Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Eagle Point currently offering any rent specials?
32 Eagle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Eagle Point pet-friendly?
No, 32 Eagle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Eagle Point offer parking?
No, 32 Eagle Point does not offer parking.
Does 32 Eagle Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Eagle Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Eagle Point have a pool?
Yes, 32 Eagle Point has a pool.
Does 32 Eagle Point have accessible units?
No, 32 Eagle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Eagle Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Eagle Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Eagle Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Eagle Point has units with air conditioning.

