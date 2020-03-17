All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 Ashbrook

32 Ashbrook · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

32 Ashbrook, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This well located Parkside Pl. C Cardiff model in the desirable community of Woodbridge has been very nicely updated. This very appealing move in ready 3 bedroom/ family room/ 2.5 bathroom townhome features new flooring, new LG dishwasher, newer Frigidare stove/ cook top, newer Whirlpool refrigerator (tenant responsible for maintenance of refrigerators), granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, updated hardware, and fresh paint. Enjoy Woodbrige's many amenities, including the peaceful lake with a very inviting wading lagoon, pools, walking trails and excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Ashbrook have any available units?
32 Ashbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Ashbrook have?
Some of 32 Ashbrook's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Ashbrook currently offering any rent specials?
32 Ashbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Ashbrook pet-friendly?
No, 32 Ashbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Ashbrook offer parking?
No, 32 Ashbrook does not offer parking.
Does 32 Ashbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Ashbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Ashbrook have a pool?
Yes, 32 Ashbrook has a pool.
Does 32 Ashbrook have accessible units?
No, 32 Ashbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Ashbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Ashbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Ashbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Ashbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
