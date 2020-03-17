32 Ashbrook

Amenities

This well located Parkside Pl. C Cardiff model in the desirable community of Woodbridge has been very nicely updated. This very appealing move in ready 3 bedroom/ family room/ 2.5 bathroom townhome features new flooring, new LG dishwasher, newer Frigidare stove/ cook top, newer Whirlpool refrigerator (tenant responsible for maintenance of refrigerators), granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, updated hardware, and fresh paint. Enjoy Woodbrige's many amenities, including the peaceful lake with a very inviting wading lagoon, pools, walking trails and excellent schools.