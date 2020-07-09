All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:06 PM

318 Magnet

318 Magnet · No Longer Available
Location

318 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Entertainer's dream! It looks like a model home!
This premium lot end-unit single-family detached condominium with beautiful mountain views from the upper level. It is a light and bright home with over $150,000 in upgrades, includes a Lux package pullout cabinet and multi-panel sliding glass doors. First-floor bedroom and full bath, living and dining room with beautiful upgraded Tiles with the wood-like appeal, gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances & Large California room, and outdoor living space. The third-floor bonus room has a wet bar with a wine fridge & a half bath and a large covered balcony with two multi-panel sliding glass doors; Designer build in BBQ with a refrigerator. It is perfect for entertaining family and friends year-round & also has a solar system.
The Great Park Neighborhood is approximately 1300 acres. There is something special about Great Park that encourages neighbors to connect. Walking distance to parks, biking trail, swimming pools, spas, clubhouses, soccer field, volleyball court tennis courts, Tetherball, playgrounds, picnic areas ** Top-notch Education with neighborhood schools: Cadence Park K-8 and Portola High - one of the best high schools in California. Near Irvine Spectrum, UCI, Airport, 5, 405, 133 Freeways.
Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed; any factor in the purchase must be investigated by the buyer doing their own due diligence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Magnet have any available units?
318 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 318 Magnet have?
Some of 318 Magnet's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
318 Magnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Magnet pet-friendly?
No, 318 Magnet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 318 Magnet offer parking?
No, 318 Magnet does not offer parking.
Does 318 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 318 Magnet has a pool.
Does 318 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 318 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Magnet has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.

