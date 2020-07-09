318 Magnet

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Entertainer's dream! It looks like a model home!

This premium lot end-unit single-family detached condominium with beautiful mountain views from the upper level. It is a light and bright home with over $150,000 in upgrades, includes a Lux package pullout cabinet and multi-panel sliding glass doors. First-floor bedroom and full bath, living and dining room with beautiful upgraded Tiles with the wood-like appeal, gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances & Large California room, and outdoor living space. The third-floor bonus room has a wet bar with a wine fridge & a half bath and a large covered balcony with two multi-panel sliding glass doors; Designer build in BBQ with a refrigerator. It is perfect for entertaining family and friends year-round & also has a solar system.

The Great Park Neighborhood is approximately 1300 acres. There is something special about Great Park that encourages neighbors to connect. Walking distance to parks, biking trail, swimming pools, spas, clubhouses, soccer field, volleyball court tennis courts, Tetherball, playgrounds, picnic areas ** Top-notch Education with neighborhood schools: Cadence Park K-8 and Portola High - one of the best high schools in California. Near Irvine Spectrum, UCI, Airport, 5, 405, 133 Freeways.

Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed; any factor in the purchase must be investigated by the buyer doing their own due diligence.