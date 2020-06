314 Quail Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

GORGEOUS END UNIT WITH NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL LIVING AREAS IN ONE LEVEL. LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND KITCHEN OPENS TO THE GREAT ROOM. BEAUTIFUL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THROUGHOUT LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN, HALLWAY AND BATHROOMS . MASTER BATH HAS TWO VANITIES, SEPARATE TUBE AND SHOWER AS WELL AS A WALK-IN CLOSET. ALL THE BEDROOM HAVE NEWLY INSTALLED PLUSH CARPETING. INSIDE LAUNDRY FOR FULL SIZE WASHER. TWO CAR SIDE BSOCIATION OFFERS POOL, GYM, SPA, PLAY GROUNDS, TENNIS COURT AND PICNIC AREAS. THE NEIGHBORHOOD IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOL AND EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY.