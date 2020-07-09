3119 Watermarke Place

Amenities

WELCOME HOME to the beautifully upgraded Astor Court floor plan in the exclusive Watermarke Community within Irvine's

trendy Business District. Positioned in one of the most private locations in the community you will truly enjoy your 1 bedroom, 1

bath and 648 sqft. of living space. The home boasts professionally appointed granite counters in both the kitchen and bath with

dark engineered wood floors. Crown molding encaptures the visually appealing neutral wall colors creating a peaceful

atmosphere. The home provides plenty of closet space with a coat closet in the entryway and a walk-in closet with built-in

organizers in the bedroom. Enjoy the convenience of your own laundry closet with a washer & dryer included. You will never

have to worry about parking with your reserved space in the gated parking garage. Resort-style living complete with 3 pools (Jr.

Olympic is heated year-round), 4 spas, an amazing fitness center, movie theater, game room, business center, indoor basketball, and tennis courts. All of this within blocks from John Wayne airport, 405, 73, restaurants, shops and steps from the San Joaquin nature preserve for biking and walking trails. The move-in date is 01/01/2020.