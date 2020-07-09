All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3119 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3119 Watermarke Place
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

3119 Watermarke Place

3119 Watermarke · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3119 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
WELCOME HOME to the beautifully upgraded Astor Court floor plan in the exclusive Watermarke Community within Irvine's
trendy Business District. Positioned in one of the most private locations in the community you will truly enjoy your 1 bedroom, 1
bath and 648 sqft. of living space. The home boasts professionally appointed granite counters in both the kitchen and bath with
dark engineered wood floors. Crown molding encaptures the visually appealing neutral wall colors creating a peaceful
atmosphere. The home provides plenty of closet space with a coat closet in the entryway and a walk-in closet with built-in
organizers in the bedroom. Enjoy the convenience of your own laundry closet with a washer & dryer included. You will never
have to worry about parking with your reserved space in the gated parking garage. Resort-style living complete with 3 pools (Jr.
Olympic is heated year-round), 4 spas, an amazing fitness center, movie theater, game room, business center, indoor basketball, and tennis courts. All of this within blocks from John Wayne airport, 405, 73, restaurants, shops and steps from the San Joaquin nature preserve for biking and walking trails. The move-in date is 01/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3119 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3119 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3119 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3119 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 3119 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3119 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3119 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3119 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology