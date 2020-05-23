31 Sweet Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulously priced home! Featuring exquisite modern flair blended with traditional elegance, relax to breathtaking panoramic views from this incredibly appointed 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom residence. Though a private court yard into a stately entry into formal living spaces featuring striking high ceilings, Plantation Shutters, and stunning stone flooring; you will appreciate top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances in the Gourmet Kitchen, complete with convenient Center Island and beautiful granite counter tops. Breakfast eat-in area with easy access to the back yard. Cozy up to one of the modern gas fireplaces before retreating to the luxurious Master Bedroom Suite where you’ll lounge to gorgeous sunset views on the viewing deck, and enjoy the private dressing area, walk-in closets, dual-vanities, granite counter tops, spa-like soaking tub, and much more. Through the living room, escape to glorious Southern California weather through French doors where you’ll impress guests with magnificent views from the impeccably landscaped outdoor living area, featuring a built-in BBQ , elegant fireplace, and a custom made sparkling spa with its own tranquil retreat with waterfall.