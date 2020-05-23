All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

31 Sweet Bay

31 Sweet Bay · No Longer Available
Location

31 Sweet Bay, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulously priced home! Featuring exquisite modern flair blended with traditional elegance, relax to breathtaking panoramic views from this incredibly appointed 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom residence. Though a private court yard into a stately entry into formal living spaces featuring striking high ceilings, Plantation Shutters, and stunning stone flooring; you will appreciate top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances in the Gourmet Kitchen, complete with convenient Center Island and beautiful granite counter tops. Breakfast eat-in area with easy access to the back yard. Cozy up to one of the modern gas fireplaces before retreating to the luxurious Master Bedroom Suite where you’ll lounge to gorgeous sunset views on the viewing deck, and enjoy the private dressing area, walk-in closets, dual-vanities, granite counter tops, spa-like soaking tub, and much more. Through the living room, escape to glorious Southern California weather through French doors where you’ll impress guests with magnificent views from the impeccably landscaped outdoor living area, featuring a built-in BBQ , elegant fireplace, and a custom made sparkling spa with its own tranquil retreat with waterfall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Sweet Bay have any available units?
31 Sweet Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Sweet Bay have?
Some of 31 Sweet Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Sweet Bay currently offering any rent specials?
31 Sweet Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Sweet Bay pet-friendly?
No, 31 Sweet Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Sweet Bay offer parking?
No, 31 Sweet Bay does not offer parking.
Does 31 Sweet Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Sweet Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Sweet Bay have a pool?
No, 31 Sweet Bay does not have a pool.
Does 31 Sweet Bay have accessible units?
No, 31 Sweet Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Sweet Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Sweet Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Sweet Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Sweet Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
