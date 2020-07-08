31 Quartet

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located in one of the most sought after location in Woodbury East. This gorgeous upgraded

home invites you to step into the private gated large patio front entry. Shows delightful open floor plan with hardwood flooring, plantation

shutters & recessed lights throughout the property, quartz counter top in the kitchen, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, spacious

master suite features the marble countertops, dual vanity sinks, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and seating area. Secondary bedroom has a

ceiling fan and the mirrored closet. Upstairs office/loft has plenty of space for your office work. Individual laundry room includes washer &

dryer with linen cabinets, two car direct access garage with epoxy flooring. Resort like amenities in Woodbury East that includes a

recreation center, fitness center, Attached 2 car garage and fantastic community amenities complete this lovely home.