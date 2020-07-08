All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 14 2020

31 Quartet

Location

31 Quartet, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse located in one of the most sought after location in Woodbury East. This gorgeous upgraded
home invites you to step into the private gated large patio front entry. Shows delightful open floor plan with hardwood flooring, plantation
shutters & recessed lights throughout the property, quartz counter top in the kitchen, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, spacious
master suite features the marble countertops, dual vanity sinks, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and seating area. Secondary bedroom has a
ceiling fan and the mirrored closet. Upstairs office/loft has plenty of space for your office work. Individual laundry room includes washer &
dryer with linen cabinets, two car direct access garage with epoxy flooring. Resort like amenities in Woodbury East that includes a
recreation center, fitness center, Attached 2 car garage and fantastic community amenities complete this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Quartet have any available units?
31 Quartet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Quartet have?
Some of 31 Quartet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Quartet currently offering any rent specials?
31 Quartet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Quartet pet-friendly?
No, 31 Quartet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Quartet offer parking?
Yes, 31 Quartet offers parking.
Does 31 Quartet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Quartet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Quartet have a pool?
No, 31 Quartet does not have a pool.
Does 31 Quartet have accessible units?
No, 31 Quartet does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Quartet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Quartet has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Quartet have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Quartet does not have units with air conditioning.

