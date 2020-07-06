All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Pinewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Pinewood
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

31 Pinewood

31 Pinewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31 Pinewood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy Peace and Serenity with all that Woodbridge has to offer in this masterfully upgraded three bedroom two and half bath Woodbridge Home. You'll love the lush green surroundings and quiet privacy in this Crossings neighborhood of Woodbridge. This end unit condo offers three bedrooms with one downstairs and two and a half baths. The large eat in kitchen flows beautifully to the dining room, which is open to the oversized family room and fireplace. Large windows throughout the first floor offer lovely views to the wrap around patio areas, and provide bright natural light for your living areas. You will find custom upgraded paint, light fixtures, countertops, and flooring throughout this beautiful home. Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting througout complete and compliment this beautiful home. The oversized attached two car garage with laundry area is great for parking and or storage. Located within walking distance to the beautiful Woodbridge lake, several Woodbridge Community Parks, pools, shops, and schools. This perfect home is ready and available!
Contact Marjaneh Iida at 949.677.7168 for a showing or any questions! Phone or text are great!! Thank you for reaching out and considering this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Pinewood have any available units?
31 Pinewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Pinewood have?
Some of 31 Pinewood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Pinewood currently offering any rent specials?
31 Pinewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Pinewood pet-friendly?
No, 31 Pinewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Pinewood offer parking?
Yes, 31 Pinewood offers parking.
Does 31 Pinewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Pinewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Pinewood have a pool?
Yes, 31 Pinewood has a pool.
Does 31 Pinewood have accessible units?
No, 31 Pinewood does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Pinewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Pinewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Pinewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Pinewood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology