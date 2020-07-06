31 Pinewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy Peace and Serenity with all that Woodbridge has to offer in this masterfully upgraded three bedroom two and half bath Woodbridge Home. You'll love the lush green surroundings and quiet privacy in this Crossings neighborhood of Woodbridge. This end unit condo offers three bedrooms with one downstairs and two and a half baths. The large eat in kitchen flows beautifully to the dining room, which is open to the oversized family room and fireplace. Large windows throughout the first floor offer lovely views to the wrap around patio areas, and provide bright natural light for your living areas. You will find custom upgraded paint, light fixtures, countertops, and flooring throughout this beautiful home. Vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting througout complete and compliment this beautiful home. The oversized attached two car garage with laundry area is great for parking and or storage. Located within walking distance to the beautiful Woodbridge lake, several Woodbridge Community Parks, pools, shops, and schools. This perfect home is ready and available!

Contact Marjaneh Iida at 949.677.7168 for a showing or any questions! Phone or text are great!! Thank you for reaching out and considering this beautiful home.