31 Gardenpath

Amenities
This highly upgraded, detached, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community in Turtle Ridge. The gourmet kitchen and dining room offer a center island, maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Half bathroom downstairs. Separate living room with hardwood flooring. The second floor has laminated wood flooring. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite with double vanity and separate bathtub and shower. The remaining 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Both upstairs bathrooms have tile flooring. Located near award winning schools.