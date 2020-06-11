All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

31 Gardenpath

31 Gardenpath · No Longer Available
Location

31 Gardenpath, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This highly upgraded, detached, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community in Turtle Ridge. The gourmet kitchen and dining room offer a center island, maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Half bathroom downstairs. Separate living room with hardwood flooring. The second floor has laminated wood flooring. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite with double vanity and separate bathtub and shower. The remaining 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Both upstairs bathrooms have tile flooring. Located near award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Gardenpath have any available units?
31 Gardenpath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Gardenpath have?
Some of 31 Gardenpath's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Gardenpath currently offering any rent specials?
31 Gardenpath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Gardenpath pet-friendly?
No, 31 Gardenpath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Gardenpath offer parking?
Yes, 31 Gardenpath offers parking.
Does 31 Gardenpath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Gardenpath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Gardenpath have a pool?
No, 31 Gardenpath does not have a pool.
Does 31 Gardenpath have accessible units?
No, 31 Gardenpath does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Gardenpath have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Gardenpath has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Gardenpath have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Gardenpath does not have units with air conditioning.

