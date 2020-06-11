31 Gardenpath

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This highly upgraded, detached, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community in Turtle Ridge. The gourmet kitchen and dining room offer a center island, maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Half bathroom downstairs. Separate living room with hardwood flooring. The second floor has laminated wood flooring. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite with double vanity and separate bathtub and shower. The remaining 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Both upstairs bathrooms have tile flooring. Located near award winning schools.