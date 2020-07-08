All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

31 Commonwealth

31 Commonwealth · No Longer Available
Location

31 Commonwealth, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning home in Gated Oak Creek features three bedrooms + LARGE, Fully Enclosed Master Retreat, Plus computer niche! Immaculately maintained with elegant hardwood and upgraded carpet flooring, designer paint, crown molding, custom built-ins, custom window treatments, romantic fireplace, epoxy garage with additional storage, and more!! Kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters and sit up bar, full back splash, double-oven and built-in microwave. Private master suite include 225 sq.ft. private master retreat plus spacious bath with separate shower and soaking tub, and dual closets! The exterior oasis boasts majestic Italian Cypress trees, custom decking, and secret pathways! Enjoy Oak Creek's resort style amenities, upscale shopping and dining, plus Irvine's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Commonwealth have any available units?
31 Commonwealth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Commonwealth have?
Some of 31 Commonwealth's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
31 Commonwealth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, 31 Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Commonwealth offer parking?
Yes, 31 Commonwealth offers parking.
Does 31 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 31 Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 31 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 31 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Commonwealth have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Commonwealth does not have units with air conditioning.

