31 Commonwealth

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home in Gated Oak Creek features three bedrooms + LARGE, Fully Enclosed Master Retreat, Plus computer niche! Immaculately maintained with elegant hardwood and upgraded carpet flooring, designer paint, crown molding, custom built-ins, custom window treatments, romantic fireplace, epoxy garage with additional storage, and more!! Kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters and sit up bar, full back splash, double-oven and built-in microwave. Private master suite include 225 sq.ft. private master retreat plus spacious bath with separate shower and soaking tub, and dual closets! The exterior oasis boasts majestic Italian Cypress trees, custom decking, and secret pathways! Enjoy Oak Creek's resort style amenities, upscale shopping and dining, plus Irvine's award winning schools!