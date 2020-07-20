30 Timber Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

STUNNING, FULLY REMODELED, Dramatic, single level corner home with no one above or below. Prime very quiet location across from park and adult pool. New chef's kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, new microwave & breakfast counter. Both bathrooms are remodeled with new cabinets,

granite counters, fixtures & replaced new tub and shower. New flooring, Vinyl wood floors, new carpets in bedrooms, new light fixtures, new blinds.

New energy efficient A/C & furnace. Indoor laundry. 2 carports directly behind home. Huge back yard paved patio ideal for those BBQ's & entertainment. TURNKEY... MODEL PERFECT.. Great rental