30 Rainbow

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Exclusive Turtle Rock 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath condominium located in a highly sought after quiet cul-de-sac location. This home comes with a unique and rare wrap around yard that's private and perfect for gardening. With tons of natural light pouring in from windows and skylights, this home is perfectly oriented and has great greenery views from windows and balcony. Spacious main level living includes kitchen area with eat in breakfast nook, formal dining room and large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The third bedroom is currently being used as a den or office. Large Master Bedroom has plenty of closet space, mirrored closet doors, dual vanities, remodeled shower and more. This home is close to Turtle Rock Elementary, University High School and UCI. Nearby John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, University Town Center, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Park and Newport Coast are all just minutes away. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle with wonderful HOA amenities such as pools, tennis courts, parks and play areas. Additionally, there are plenty of hiking trails nearby to enjoy nature at its finest.