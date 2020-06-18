All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 PM

30 Rainbow

30 Rainbow Fls · (949) 510-3933
Location

30 Rainbow Fls, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Exclusive Turtle Rock 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath condominium located in a highly sought after quiet cul-de-sac location. This home comes with a unique and rare wrap around yard that's private and perfect for gardening. With tons of natural light pouring in from windows and skylights, this home is perfectly oriented and has great greenery views from windows and balcony. Spacious main level living includes kitchen area with eat in breakfast nook, formal dining room and large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The third bedroom is currently being used as a den or office. Large Master Bedroom has plenty of closet space, mirrored closet doors, dual vanities, remodeled shower and more. This home is close to Turtle Rock Elementary, University High School and UCI. Nearby John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, University Town Center, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Park and Newport Coast are all just minutes away. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle with wonderful HOA amenities such as pools, tennis courts, parks and play areas. Additionally, there are plenty of hiking trails nearby to enjoy nature at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Rainbow have any available units?
30 Rainbow has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Rainbow have?
Some of 30 Rainbow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Rainbow currently offering any rent specials?
30 Rainbow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Rainbow pet-friendly?
No, 30 Rainbow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Rainbow offer parking?
Yes, 30 Rainbow does offer parking.
Does 30 Rainbow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Rainbow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Rainbow have a pool?
Yes, 30 Rainbow has a pool.
Does 30 Rainbow have accessible units?
No, 30 Rainbow does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Rainbow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Rainbow has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Rainbow have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Rainbow does not have units with air conditioning.
