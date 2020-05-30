30 Prickly Pear

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome home to this contemporary beauty in the Village of Portola Springs. Entry leads to an open concept family room and kitchen with beautiful laminate wood throughout. Kitchen is open to the entertainer's living and dining area. Backyard is perfect for summer nights and BBQs. Gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and plenty of cabinet space. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer. Master Suite has beautiful dual vanities and full bathroom attached. Built-in work spaces upstairs for a convenient home office or study area. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs. One main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans and new paint throughout. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools! Amenities include basketball courts, tot lots, recreation center, BBQ, tennis courts, 12 neighborhood parks and six community pools. Near the 241 and 133 Toll Roads, Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury TownCenter, Great Park, various trails and open space.