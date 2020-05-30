All apartments in Irvine
30 Prickly Pear

30 Prickly Pear · No Longer Available
Location

30 Prickly Pear, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome home to this contemporary beauty in the Village of Portola Springs. Entry leads to an open concept family room and kitchen with beautiful laminate wood throughout. Kitchen is open to the entertainer's living and dining area. Backyard is perfect for summer nights and BBQs. Gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and plenty of cabinet space. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer. Master Suite has beautiful dual vanities and full bathroom attached. Built-in work spaces upstairs for a convenient home office or study area. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs. One main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans and new paint throughout. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools! Amenities include basketball courts, tot lots, recreation center, BBQ, tennis courts, 12 neighborhood parks and six community pools. Near the 241 and 133 Toll Roads, Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury TownCenter, Great Park, various trails and open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Prickly Pear have any available units?
30 Prickly Pear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Prickly Pear have?
Some of 30 Prickly Pear's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Prickly Pear currently offering any rent specials?
30 Prickly Pear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Prickly Pear pet-friendly?
No, 30 Prickly Pear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Prickly Pear offer parking?
Yes, 30 Prickly Pear offers parking.
Does 30 Prickly Pear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Prickly Pear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Prickly Pear have a pool?
Yes, 30 Prickly Pear has a pool.
Does 30 Prickly Pear have accessible units?
No, 30 Prickly Pear does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Prickly Pear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Prickly Pear has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Prickly Pear have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Prickly Pear does not have units with air conditioning.
