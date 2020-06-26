All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3 Whitewater

3 Whitewater · No Longer Available
Location

3 Whitewater, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turtlerock Townhome!! - Renovated Townhome near University High!
(2) bedroom each with its own bath & balcony!
Guest bath downstairs
Stainless-steel appliances
Granite countertops
Wood floors (first level)
High ceilings in this open floorplan with deck off master and patio off living area
Fireplace
(2) refrigerators, washer & dryer in garage (both offered w/o warranty)
Two car attached garage
Two-story property
Sorry ~ NO PETS (Owner is FIRM on No Pets so please do not ask)

(1) year lease
$2,875.00 per month | $2,875.00 security deposit o.a.c.
$40 application fee per prospective tenant 18+ years of age

DRIVE BY FIRST, THEN CALL OR EMAIL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2565705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Whitewater have any available units?
3 Whitewater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Whitewater have?
Some of 3 Whitewater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Whitewater currently offering any rent specials?
3 Whitewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Whitewater pet-friendly?
No, 3 Whitewater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Whitewater offer parking?
Yes, 3 Whitewater offers parking.
Does 3 Whitewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Whitewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Whitewater have a pool?
No, 3 Whitewater does not have a pool.
Does 3 Whitewater have accessible units?
No, 3 Whitewater does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Whitewater have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Whitewater does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Whitewater have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Whitewater does not have units with air conditioning.
