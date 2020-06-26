3 Whitewater

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Turtlerock Townhome!! - Renovated Townhome near University High!

(2) bedroom each with its own bath & balcony!

Guest bath downstairs

Stainless-steel appliances

Granite countertops

Wood floors (first level)

High ceilings in this open floorplan with deck off master and patio off living area

Fireplace

(2) refrigerators, washer & dryer in garage (both offered w/o warranty)

Two car attached garage

Two-story property

Sorry ~ NO PETS (Owner is FIRM on No Pets so please do not ask)



(1) year lease

$2,875.00 per month | $2,875.00 security deposit o.a.c.

$40 application fee per prospective tenant 18+ years of age



DRIVE BY FIRST, THEN CALL OR EMAIL



No Pets Allowed



