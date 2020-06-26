3 Whitewater

Amenities
Turtlerock Townhome!! - Renovated Townhome near University High!
(2) bedroom each with its own bath & balcony!
Guest bath downstairs
Stainless-steel appliances
Granite countertops
Wood floors (first level)
High ceilings in this open floorplan with deck off master and patio off living area
Fireplace
(2) refrigerators, washer & dryer in garage (both offered w/o warranty)
Two car attached garage
Two-story property
Sorry ~ NO PETS (Owner is FIRM on No Pets so please do not ask)
(1) year lease
$2,875.00 per month | $2,875.00 security deposit o.a.c.
$40 application fee per prospective tenant 18+ years of age
DRIVE BY FIRST, THEN CALL OR EMAIL
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2565705)