3 Plumbago

Exquisite Northwood Pointe home in Best Location of a wonderful gated community. This home is luxurious with attention to

every detail. Formal living room welcomes guest with grace and elegance with wood shutters, crown molding, and views out to

the front. Family room is expansive with an elevated fireplace mantle and built in media niche. Entertainers kitchen with a

spacious center island for casual dining, granite, full designer back splash, upgraded cabinets, and pantry. Fabulous backyard is

spacious with a nice sideyard as well. Enjoy stonework, pond with a waterfall, built in BBQ with counter space, and a lush garden

in the backyard. Formal dining room is perfect for holiday entertaining. There is a main floor suite with it's own bathroom as well

as an office/den area. Master Suite is spacious with a master bathroom which is resort like with lots of marble work, designer

fixtures, separate shower and oval tub, and much more. Second floor also boasts an additional tech center great for studying or

for a home office. Enjoy wood floors, crown molding, and beautiful lighting. Enjoy Northwood Pointe's amenities including trails,

sparks, sport courts, multiple pools, and Award Winning Schools.