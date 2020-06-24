All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

3 Plumbago

3 Plumbago · No Longer Available
Location

3 Plumbago, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Exquisite Northwood Pointe home in Best Location of a wonderful gated community. This home is luxurious with attention to
every detail. Formal living room welcomes guest with grace and elegance with wood shutters, crown molding, and views out to
the front. Family room is expansive with an elevated fireplace mantle and built in media niche. Entertainers kitchen with a
spacious center island for casual dining, granite, full designer back splash, upgraded cabinets, and pantry. Fabulous backyard is
spacious with a nice sideyard as well. Enjoy stonework, pond with a waterfall, built in BBQ with counter space, and a lush garden
in the backyard. Formal dining room is perfect for holiday entertaining. There is a main floor suite with it's own bathroom as well
as an office/den area. Master Suite is spacious with a master bathroom which is resort like with lots of marble work, designer
fixtures, separate shower and oval tub, and much more. Second floor also boasts an additional tech center great for studying or
for a home office. Enjoy wood floors, crown molding, and beautiful lighting. Enjoy Northwood Pointe's amenities including trails,
sparks, sport courts, multiple pools, and Award Winning Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Plumbago have any available units?
3 Plumbago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Plumbago have?
Some of 3 Plumbago's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Plumbago currently offering any rent specials?
3 Plumbago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Plumbago pet-friendly?
No, 3 Plumbago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Plumbago offer parking?
No, 3 Plumbago does not offer parking.
Does 3 Plumbago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Plumbago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Plumbago have a pool?
Yes, 3 Plumbago has a pool.
Does 3 Plumbago have accessible units?
No, 3 Plumbago does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Plumbago have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Plumbago does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Plumbago have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Plumbago does not have units with air conditioning.
