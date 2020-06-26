Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Built by JM Peters, this customized home has a private entryway with gorgeous pavers leading to front door & opening to the formal foyer with ceramic tile through to formal dining room, family room & kitchen. French doors from foyer open into the formal living room with Travertine flooring, crown molding & recessed lighting. Customized kitchen has Granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, custom lighting, cabinets refaced with glass inserts, pull-out drawers, gas range & cooktop plus breakfast bar. Family room highlighted by fireplace, custom mantle, soaring ceiling, stained glass window & French doors opening onto rear patio with ceramic tile. Separate formal dining room has chandelier and mirrored wall. Huge master bedroom suite has plantation shutters, private bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower with Travertine and decorative inset, dressing area and custom closets. Downstairs powder room has tile counter top, recessed lighting & upgraded fixtures. Wooden stairwell with wainscoting leads to extra wide landing and extra storage cabinets. Third bedroom has built-ins, custom lighting & hardwood floors. Remodeled 2nd bathroom with Travertine.