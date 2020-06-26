All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

3 Klamath

3 Klamath · No Longer Available
Location

3 Klamath, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Built by JM Peters, this customized home has a private entryway with gorgeous pavers leading to front door & opening to the formal foyer with ceramic tile through to formal dining room, family room & kitchen. French doors from foyer open into the formal living room with Travertine flooring, crown molding & recessed lighting. Customized kitchen has Granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, custom lighting, cabinets refaced with glass inserts, pull-out drawers, gas range & cooktop plus breakfast bar. Family room highlighted by fireplace, custom mantle, soaring ceiling, stained glass window & French doors opening onto rear patio with ceramic tile. Separate formal dining room has chandelier and mirrored wall. Huge master bedroom suite has plantation shutters, private bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower with Travertine and decorative inset, dressing area and custom closets. Downstairs powder room has tile counter top, recessed lighting & upgraded fixtures. Wooden stairwell with wainscoting leads to extra wide landing and extra storage cabinets. Third bedroom has built-ins, custom lighting & hardwood floors. Remodeled 2nd bathroom with Travertine.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Klamath have any available units?
3 Klamath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Klamath have?
Some of 3 Klamath's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Klamath currently offering any rent specials?
3 Klamath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Klamath pet-friendly?
No, 3 Klamath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Klamath offer parking?
No, 3 Klamath does not offer parking.
Does 3 Klamath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Klamath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Klamath have a pool?
No, 3 Klamath does not have a pool.
Does 3 Klamath have accessible units?
No, 3 Klamath does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Klamath have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Klamath does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Klamath have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Klamath does not have units with air conditioning.

