Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome, to this quiet Rancho San Joaquin home with golf course view. This 2 bedroom plus 2 bath with den (optional 3rd bedroom) mid-level unit is bright with open floor plan. Enter and be greeted by an abundance of natural light, to the left you will find the kitchen that features granite counters tops, white shaker cabinets, refrigerator included and tile flooring. Enjoy three sitting balconies, fireplace in sunken living room, and walk over to the den with wet bar area. Washer and Dryer can be found tucked away it the hall closet. Large Master Bedroom Suite with ample closet space and dual vanities in master bath, spacious second bedroom.Unit comes with oversized 2 car garage with driveway and plenty of community parking. Community amenities include pool and spa,home is conveniently located near William R. Mason Regional Park. Near 405 Freeway and shopping center, restaurants. This is a must see!