Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:37 AM

3 Flores

3 Flores · No Longer Available
Location

3 Flores, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Welcome, to this quiet Rancho San Joaquin home with golf course view. This 2 bedroom plus 2 bath with den (optional 3rd bedroom) mid-level unit is bright with open floor plan. Enter and be greeted by an abundance of natural light, to the left you will find the kitchen that features granite counters tops, white shaker cabinets, refrigerator included and tile flooring. Enjoy three sitting balconies, fireplace in sunken living room, and walk over to the den with wet bar area. Washer and Dryer can be found tucked away it the hall closet. Large Master Bedroom Suite with ample closet space and dual vanities in master bath, spacious second bedroom.Unit comes with oversized 2 car garage with driveway and plenty of community parking. Community amenities include pool and spa,home is conveniently located near William R. Mason Regional Park. Near 405 Freeway and shopping center, restaurants. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Flores have any available units?
3 Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Flores have?
Some of 3 Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Flores currently offering any rent specials?
3 Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Flores pet-friendly?
No, 3 Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Flores offer parking?
Yes, 3 Flores offers parking.
Does 3 Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Flores have a pool?
Yes, 3 Flores has a pool.
Does 3 Flores have accessible units?
No, 3 Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Flores has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Flores does not have units with air conditioning.
