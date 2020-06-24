All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:36 AM

3 Delantera Drive

3 Delantera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 Delantera Drive, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 2 story single family attached home is located in a cozy, quiet Northwood neighborhood. It has two bedroom, 2.5 bath and nice size patio. Light and bright. Newer laminate wood floor thru-out. Newer interior paint. Crown molding. Audio with in-ceiling speakers in all rooms. Large living room with fireplace, lots of recessed lights, ceiling fan and in-ceiling surround sound. Upgraded kitchen opens to dining area with garden window, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lightings. Spacious mater bedroom with ceiling fan, recessed lighting and walk-in closet. Master bath has remodeled walk-in shower and dual vanities. Second bedroom has ceiling fan and recessed lightings. Laundry in 2 car garage with sink. Garage has floor to ceiling storage and electric car charger. Enjoy association pool and spa. Close to best Irvine schools, Hicks Canyon Greenway, Shopping center, Parks and Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Delantera Drive have any available units?
3 Delantera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Delantera Drive have?
Some of 3 Delantera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Delantera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Delantera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Delantera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Delantera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Delantera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Delantera Drive offers parking.
Does 3 Delantera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Delantera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Delantera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3 Delantera Drive has a pool.
Does 3 Delantera Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Delantera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Delantera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Delantera Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Delantera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Delantera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
