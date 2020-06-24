3 Delantera Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful 2 story single family attached home is located in a cozy, quiet Northwood neighborhood. It has two bedroom, 2.5 bath and nice size patio. Light and bright. Newer laminate wood floor thru-out. Newer interior paint. Crown molding. Audio with in-ceiling speakers in all rooms. Large living room with fireplace, lots of recessed lights, ceiling fan and in-ceiling surround sound. Upgraded kitchen opens to dining area with garden window, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lightings. Spacious mater bedroom with ceiling fan, recessed lighting and walk-in closet. Master bath has remodeled walk-in shower and dual vanities. Second bedroom has ceiling fan and recessed lightings. Laundry in 2 car garage with sink. Garage has floor to ceiling storage and electric car charger. Enjoy association pool and spa. Close to best Irvine schools, Hicks Canyon Greenway, Shopping center, Parks and Freeways