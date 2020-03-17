All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3 Delamesa E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 Delamesa E
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

3 Delamesa E

3 Delamesa East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3 Delamesa East, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Comfortable living in this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home, airy and bright, fresh paint in and out, tile roof, newer laminated floor throughout, new wood shutters and vertical blinds in all rooms, newer double pane windows and sliding doors, kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops, newer central air and heating system, seperate dining room and breakfast room, fireplace in family room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, beautiful back yard with blooming flowers, new garage door motor and plenty of shelves in the garage. Gardener service included. Walking distance to enjoy the marvelous Park Paseo Association club house, BBP grill, pool/spa and tennis court. Santiago Hills Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High Schools. No pets, no water bed, thank you! (Exterior painting will be completed prior to move-in, whole house new wood shutter and vertical blinds will be installed by June 20th.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Delamesa E have any available units?
3 Delamesa E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Delamesa E have?
Some of 3 Delamesa E's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Delamesa E currently offering any rent specials?
3 Delamesa E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Delamesa E pet-friendly?
No, 3 Delamesa E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Delamesa E offer parking?
Yes, 3 Delamesa E offers parking.
Does 3 Delamesa E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Delamesa E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Delamesa E have a pool?
Yes, 3 Delamesa E has a pool.
Does 3 Delamesa E have accessible units?
No, 3 Delamesa E does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Delamesa E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Delamesa E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Delamesa E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Delamesa E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology