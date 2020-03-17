3 Delamesa E

Amenities

Comfortable living in this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home, airy and bright, fresh paint in and out, tile roof, newer laminated floor throughout, new wood shutters and vertical blinds in all rooms, newer double pane windows and sliding doors, kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops, newer central air and heating system, seperate dining room and breakfast room, fireplace in family room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, beautiful back yard with blooming flowers, new garage door motor and plenty of shelves in the garage. Gardener service included. Walking distance to enjoy the marvelous Park Paseo Association club house, BBP grill, pool/spa and tennis court. Santiago Hills Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High Schools. No pets, no water bed, thank you! (Exterior painting will be completed prior to move-in, whole house new wood shutter and vertical blinds will be installed by June 20th.)