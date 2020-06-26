All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3 Del Sonterra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 Del Sonterra
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

3 Del Sonterra

3 Del Sonterra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3 Del Sonterra, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful quiet premium Positano detached single family westpark home! Open floor plan with high ceiling! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has one bedroom/bath on the main level. Walls of windows and shutters! wood floors throughout the first floor! Recently completely remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops, built in wine rack. Spacious kitchen open to family room with gas fireplace, walk out patio door. completely remodeled bathrooms. Wrap around spacious back/side yards with built in gas and charcoal bbq grill and fireplace, great for entertaining! Newer garage door opener, storage racks inside garage. Walk to schools, parks, two association pools, tennis courts. Walking distance to Gold Ribbon awarded K-8 Plaza Vista Elementary School! Centrally located close to UCI, community college, Spectrum, The District and easy access to freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Del Sonterra have any available units?
3 Del Sonterra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Del Sonterra have?
Some of 3 Del Sonterra's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Del Sonterra currently offering any rent specials?
3 Del Sonterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Del Sonterra pet-friendly?
No, 3 Del Sonterra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Del Sonterra offer parking?
Yes, 3 Del Sonterra offers parking.
Does 3 Del Sonterra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Del Sonterra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Del Sonterra have a pool?
Yes, 3 Del Sonterra has a pool.
Does 3 Del Sonterra have accessible units?
No, 3 Del Sonterra does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Del Sonterra have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Del Sonterra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Del Sonterra have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Del Sonterra does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology