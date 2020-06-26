3 Del Sonterra

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful quiet premium Positano detached single family westpark home! Open floor plan with high ceiling! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has one bedroom/bath on the main level. Walls of windows and shutters! wood floors throughout the first floor! Recently completely remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite countertops, built in wine rack. Spacious kitchen open to family room with gas fireplace, walk out patio door. completely remodeled bathrooms. Wrap around spacious back/side yards with built in gas and charcoal bbq grill and fireplace, great for entertaining! Newer garage door opener, storage racks inside garage. Walk to schools, parks, two association pools, tennis courts. Walking distance to Gold Ribbon awarded K-8 Plaza Vista Elementary School! Centrally located close to UCI, community college, Spectrum, The District and easy access to freeways!