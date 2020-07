3 Celestial

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

BEAUTIFUL STANDARD PACIFIC HOME ON THE HILLS, 180 DEGREE CITY LIGHT VIEW AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, NO ONE BEHIND, NICE BACK YARD, VERY PRIVATE, YOU CAN ENJOY THE VIEW. HIGH CEILINGS IN LIVING AND DINING ROOM. TWO YEARS NEW KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, BREAKFAST NOOK, NICE FAMILY ROOM,FIREPLACE, ONE BEDROOM ON THE MAIL FLOOR, MASTER BEDROOM WITH VIEW AND BALCONY, NICE OTHER TWO BEDROOMS, ON THE QUIET STREET. CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION, THREE CAR GARAGE AND DRIVE WAY, NICE LANDSCAPED AND NICE ENTRY WAY. ONE OF THE BEST SCHO9OLS. ASSOCIATION POOL IN WALK IN DISTANCE.