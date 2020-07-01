29 Wellesley

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court volleyball court

Immaculate and stunning 1,450 square foot home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in the coveted Cambridge Court Community of University Town Center. Enter through the living room with a warm fire place, vaulted ceilings, and large windows that let in a lot of natural light, followed by a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with new quartz countertops, brand new sink, and gas stove. There is a separate family room that connects to the kitchen and half bathroom on the first floor with an enclosed and very private outdoor patio and an attached 2-car garage with plenty of room for storage. On the second floor there are two en-suite bedrooms, including a master bedroom and bathroom. There is hardwood flooring on the first floor and carpet in the bedrooms. It is walking distance to UCI, University High School, and Turtle Rock Elementary, Irvine's top schools! Quick access to shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, freeways, parks, Newport Beach, and John Wayne Airport. Additional HOA amenities include 2 pools and spas, tot lots, volleyball/basketball/tennis courts, soccer field, BBQ/picnic areas, and plenty of guest parking. Washer and Dryer are included, and a Refrigerator can be provided upon request. Home is also pet friendly!