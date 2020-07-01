All apartments in Irvine
Location

29 Wellesley, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Immaculate and stunning 1,450 square foot home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in the coveted Cambridge Court Community of University Town Center. Enter through the living room with a warm fire place, vaulted ceilings, and large windows that let in a lot of natural light, followed by a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with new quartz countertops, brand new sink, and gas stove. There is a separate family room that connects to the kitchen and half bathroom on the first floor with an enclosed and very private outdoor patio and an attached 2-car garage with plenty of room for storage. On the second floor there are two en-suite bedrooms, including a master bedroom and bathroom. There is hardwood flooring on the first floor and carpet in the bedrooms. It is walking distance to UCI, University High School, and Turtle Rock Elementary, Irvine's top schools! Quick access to shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, freeways, parks, Newport Beach, and John Wayne Airport. Additional HOA amenities include 2 pools and spas, tot lots, volleyball/basketball/tennis courts, soccer field, BBQ/picnic areas, and plenty of guest parking. Washer and Dryer are included, and a Refrigerator can be provided upon request. Home is also pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Wellesley have any available units?
29 Wellesley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Wellesley have?
Some of 29 Wellesley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Wellesley currently offering any rent specials?
29 Wellesley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Wellesley pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Wellesley is pet friendly.
Does 29 Wellesley offer parking?
Yes, 29 Wellesley offers parking.
Does 29 Wellesley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Wellesley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Wellesley have a pool?
Yes, 29 Wellesley has a pool.
Does 29 Wellesley have accessible units?
No, 29 Wellesley does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Wellesley have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Wellesley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Wellesley have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Wellesley does not have units with air conditioning.

