29 City Stroll

One of the best locations in Woodburry. One upstairs ensuite bedroom rents for $1600, the master ensuite bedroom rents for $1750, all utilities are included. One minute walking distance to Woodbury Town Center. This condo features three bedrooms with two suites, one master bedroom and en-suite bedroom, both upstairs. 12 Foot high ceilings in the living room and Kitchen. Granite Countertops in Kitchen, kitchen island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Individual Laundry room sits between family room and garage. In addition, there is tech center/study room for kids to do home works. Oversize Attached 2 Car Garage. Awarding winning Irvine School district