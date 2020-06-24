All apartments in Irvine
29 City Stroll
Last updated February 16 2020 at 10:46 PM

29 City Stroll

29 City Stroll · No Longer Available
Location

29 City Stroll, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of the best locations in Woodburry. One upstairs ensuite bedroom rents for $1600, the master ensuite bedroom rents for $1750, all utilities are included. One minute walking distance to Woodbury Town Center. This condo features three bedrooms with two suites, one master bedroom and en-suite bedroom, both upstairs. 12 Foot high ceilings in the living room and Kitchen. Granite Countertops in Kitchen, kitchen island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Individual Laundry room sits between family room and garage. In addition, there is tech center/study room for kids to do home works. Oversize Attached 2 Car Garage. Awarding winning Irvine School district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 City Stroll have any available units?
29 City Stroll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 City Stroll have?
Some of 29 City Stroll's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 City Stroll currently offering any rent specials?
29 City Stroll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 City Stroll pet-friendly?
No, 29 City Stroll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 City Stroll offer parking?
Yes, 29 City Stroll offers parking.
Does 29 City Stroll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 City Stroll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 City Stroll have a pool?
No, 29 City Stroll does not have a pool.
Does 29 City Stroll have accessible units?
No, 29 City Stroll does not have accessible units.
Does 29 City Stroll have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 City Stroll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 City Stroll have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 City Stroll does not have units with air conditioning.

