29 Blossom

This beautiful, detached 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located on a quiet street in the The Village of Northwood gated community. The lush courtyard with flowers and fruit trees welcome you to this desirable floor plan featuring an open living room with fireplace and connecting kitchen. The kitchen is in great condition with granite counter tops, center island with sink, stainless steal double-ovens and built-in microwave. Downstairs also has an office, bedroom and full bathroom with shower. The second floor opens with two bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill bathroom with double-vanity and bathtub. Down the hall is the private master bedroom featuring a spacious en suite with oval bathtub, double-vanity, separate shower and walk-in closet. Access to private, second floor balcony from master bedroom. Laundry room located on the second floor. Plantation wood shutters throughout the entire house. Community offers pool and club house amenities. Northwood High School. Washer & dryer and refrigerator are included.