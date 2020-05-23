All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

29 Blossom

29 Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

29 Blossom, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
This beautiful, detached 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located on a quiet street in the The Village of Northwood gated community. The lush courtyard with flowers and fruit trees welcome you to this desirable floor plan featuring an open living room with fireplace and connecting kitchen. The kitchen is in great condition with granite counter tops, center island with sink, stainless steal double-ovens and built-in microwave. Downstairs also has an office, bedroom and full bathroom with shower. The second floor opens with two bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill bathroom with double-vanity and bathtub. Down the hall is the private master bedroom featuring a spacious en suite with oval bathtub, double-vanity, separate shower and walk-in closet. Access to private, second floor balcony from master bedroom. Laundry room located on the second floor. Plantation wood shutters throughout the entire house. Community offers pool and club house amenities. Northwood High School. Washer & dryer and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Blossom have any available units?
29 Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Blossom have?
Some of 29 Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
29 Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 29 Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Blossom offer parking?
No, 29 Blossom does not offer parking.
Does 29 Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 29 Blossom has a pool.
Does 29 Blossom have accessible units?
No, 29 Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.

