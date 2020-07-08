All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019

280 Borrego

Location

280 Borrego, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Former model home on the market. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in spacious 1651 sq, ft.. home. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Open floor plan. 2 car attached and finished garage. Convenient inside laundry. Plenty of storage, custom window coverings. Near swimming pool and tot lot area. Relax inyour front porch. Easy access to Freeways and toll roads. Convenient nearby shopping and several restaurants. New elementary school close by. Portola Spring offers multiple JR. Olympic size swimming pools, Spas, Club house, several parks, playgrounds, public BBQs. Irvine schools. A must see home for your family. This house is available unfurnished or furnished at a higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Borrego have any available units?
280 Borrego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 280 Borrego have?
Some of 280 Borrego's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Borrego currently offering any rent specials?
280 Borrego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Borrego pet-friendly?
No, 280 Borrego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 280 Borrego offer parking?
Yes, 280 Borrego offers parking.
Does 280 Borrego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Borrego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Borrego have a pool?
Yes, 280 Borrego has a pool.
Does 280 Borrego have accessible units?
No, 280 Borrego does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Borrego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Borrego has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Borrego have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Borrego does not have units with air conditioning.

