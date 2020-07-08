280 Borrego

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Former model home on the market. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in spacious 1651 sq, ft.. home. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Open floor plan. 2 car attached and finished garage. Convenient inside laundry. Plenty of storage, custom window coverings. Near swimming pool and tot lot area. Relax inyour front porch. Easy access to Freeways and toll roads. Convenient nearby shopping and several restaurants. New elementary school close by. Portola Spring offers multiple JR. Olympic size swimming pools, Spas, Club house, several parks, playgrounds, public BBQs. Irvine schools. A must see home for your family. This house is available unfurnished or furnished at a higher rate.