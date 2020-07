28 Waterway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

TURN KEY! NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW..LAKESHORES BEST KEPT SECRET IN THE COMMUNITY OF WOODBRIDGE...ENJOY LAGOON/WATER VIEWS FROM ALL LEVELS. THIS SPACIOUS TWO BED HOME INCLUDES A DEN/BONUS ROOM. THE MASTER SUITE INVITES YOU TO AN INTIMATE FIREPLACE AND RETREAT AREA. A MASTER BATHROOM WITH CUSTOM DESIGNER TILES, GRANITE, WALK-IN CLOSET AND A HEATED FLOOR. A UPSTAIRS EXTRA LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM THAT CONNECTS TO STORAGE. NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WARM CHERRY CABINETS WITH UNDER LIGHTING, REFRIGERATOR AND MICROWAVE.

A UNIQUE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, INVITING FIREPLACE, NATURAL LIGHT, WOOD FLOORS, LARGE SLIDERS OPEN TO A SERENE WATER VIEW LARGE DECK. MUST VIEW THIS LOVELY HOME! WOODBRIDGE AMENITIES, LAKES, TRAILS, POOLS AND PARKS.

LOCATED CONVENIENTLY NEAR FREEWAYS, RESTAURANTS, MALLS AND AIRPORTS.