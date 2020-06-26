Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool

This beautiful highly sought-after Cortona Residence 2 is 2,827 sq. ft. Open floor plan home offers 4 bedrooms (including one downstairs bedroom), 3 bathrooms plus an upstairs den/tech center. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, open to the spacious family room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Enjoy World-Class Amenities such as the clubroom, full-size basketball court, and a junior Olympic pool. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools (Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle, University High). Minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center and Laguna Beach.