All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 28 Umbria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
28 Umbria
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

28 Umbria

28 Umbria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28 Umbria, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
This beautiful highly sought-after Cortona Residence 2 is 2,827 sq. ft. Open floor plan home offers 4 bedrooms (including one downstairs bedroom), 3 bathrooms plus an upstairs den/tech center. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, open to the spacious family room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Enjoy World-Class Amenities such as the clubroom, full-size basketball court, and a junior Olympic pool. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools (Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle, University High). Minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Umbria have any available units?
28 Umbria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Umbria have?
Some of 28 Umbria's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Umbria currently offering any rent specials?
28 Umbria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Umbria pet-friendly?
No, 28 Umbria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Umbria offer parking?
No, 28 Umbria does not offer parking.
Does 28 Umbria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Umbria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Umbria have a pool?
Yes, 28 Umbria has a pool.
Does 28 Umbria have accessible units?
No, 28 Umbria does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Umbria have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Umbria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Umbria have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Umbria does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology