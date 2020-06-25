28 Royal Grove

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

The brand new San Marino plan 2 luxury home is situated in the pristine neighborhood of Woodbury. This premium lot is in a superior location enhanced with 100k in stunning upgrades. This sunlit and spacious home is equipped with double insulation, tankless water heater. This showcase kitchen features State of the Art Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel appliances, built in refrigerator with ice maker, water softener & filter & central vacuum system. The high grade Caesarstone Counters and designer tile backslash. Extension Great Room has a an elegant Fireplace with log set. 2 minutes walking to the pool, playground & basketball court. The landscaping is processing with professional gardener in order to achieve the great job at front and back yard.