Irvine, CA
28 Royal Grove
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

28 Royal Grove

28 Royal Grv · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

28 Royal Grv, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
The brand new San Marino plan 2 luxury home is situated in the pristine neighborhood of Woodbury. This premium lot is in a superior location enhanced with 100k in stunning upgrades. This sunlit and spacious home is equipped with double insulation, tankless water heater. This showcase kitchen features State of the Art Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel appliances, built in refrigerator with ice maker, water softener & filter & central vacuum system. The high grade Caesarstone Counters and designer tile backslash. Extension Great Room has a an elegant Fireplace with log set. 2 minutes walking to the pool, playground & basketball court. The landscaping is processing with professional gardener in order to achieve the great job at front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Royal Grove have any available units?
28 Royal Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Royal Grove have?
Some of 28 Royal Grove's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Royal Grove currently offering any rent specials?
28 Royal Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Royal Grove pet-friendly?
No, 28 Royal Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Royal Grove offer parking?
Yes, 28 Royal Grove offers parking.
Does 28 Royal Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Royal Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Royal Grove have a pool?
Yes, 28 Royal Grove has a pool.
Does 28 Royal Grove have accessible units?
No, 28 Royal Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Royal Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Royal Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Royal Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Royal Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
