Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

28 Maycrest

28 Maycrest · No Longer Available
Location

28 Maycrest, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Irvine has it all and waiting for YOU!! - PRICE REDUCED!!
Three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, two car attached garage in the intimate village of Stonegate East. You will be captivated by the inviting outdoor living space and floor plan that inspires comfortable living and entertaining. Chefs kitchen features granite counters and back-splash, stainless appliances that include stove-top/oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. You will have a large island with seating overlooking casual dining and spacious great room. Home center in the family room. Low maintenance backyard. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite with upgraded spa-like bath. Generous-sized bedrooms, upstairs laundry room. All this within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps from the park and resort-style amenities including community pool and spa and sports courts. This home is a rare opportunity at this price. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $3,200.00
Deposit: starts at $3,200.00 (varies depending on credit)
Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4743658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Maycrest have any available units?
28 Maycrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Maycrest have?
Some of 28 Maycrest's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Maycrest currently offering any rent specials?
28 Maycrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Maycrest pet-friendly?
No, 28 Maycrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Maycrest offer parking?
Yes, 28 Maycrest offers parking.
Does 28 Maycrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Maycrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Maycrest have a pool?
Yes, 28 Maycrest has a pool.
Does 28 Maycrest have accessible units?
No, 28 Maycrest does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Maycrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Maycrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Maycrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Maycrest does not have units with air conditioning.
