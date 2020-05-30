28 Maycrest

Amenities

Irvine has it all and waiting for YOU!! - PRICE REDUCED!!

Three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, two car attached garage in the intimate village of Stonegate East. You will be captivated by the inviting outdoor living space and floor plan that inspires comfortable living and entertaining. Chefs kitchen features granite counters and back-splash, stainless appliances that include stove-top/oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. You will have a large island with seating overlooking casual dining and spacious great room. Home center in the family room. Low maintenance backyard. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite with upgraded spa-like bath. Generous-sized bedrooms, upstairs laundry room. All this within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps from the park and resort-style amenities including community pool and spa and sports courts. This home is a rare opportunity at this price. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $3,200.00

Deposit: starts at $3,200.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



