All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 28 Lynnfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
28 Lynnfield
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

28 Lynnfield

28 Lynnfield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28 Lynnfield, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible fully furnished home in Northwood Pointe Irivne with 24 hour gated security and this home like a brand new with
incredible upgrades including, all wood floors downstairs with added California room off family room featuring fireplace, outdoor
dining set, heater and opening to salt water pool and spa. Excellent floor plan with 4 bedroom plus a bonus (one bedroom and bath
downstairs), in almost 2,400 square feet located on quiet cut de sac. State of the art appliances, custom designer paint, plantation
shutters, brand new bathrooms, extra recessed lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Lynnfield have any available units?
28 Lynnfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Lynnfield have?
Some of 28 Lynnfield's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Lynnfield currently offering any rent specials?
28 Lynnfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Lynnfield pet-friendly?
No, 28 Lynnfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Lynnfield offer parking?
Yes, 28 Lynnfield offers parking.
Does 28 Lynnfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Lynnfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Lynnfield have a pool?
Yes, 28 Lynnfield has a pool.
Does 28 Lynnfield have accessible units?
No, 28 Lynnfield does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Lynnfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Lynnfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Lynnfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Lynnfield does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology