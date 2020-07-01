28 Lynnfield

Amenities
Incredible fully furnished home in Northwood Pointe Irivne with 24 hour gated security and this home like a brand new with
incredible upgrades including, all wood floors downstairs with added California room off family room featuring fireplace, outdoor
dining set, heater and opening to salt water pool and spa. Excellent floor plan with 4 bedroom plus a bonus (one bedroom and bath
downstairs), in almost 2,400 square feet located on quiet cut de sac. State of the art appliances, custom designer paint, plantation
shutters, brand new bathrooms, extra recessed lighting.