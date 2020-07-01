28 Lynnfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Incredible fully furnished home in Northwood Pointe Irivne with 24 hour gated security and this home like a brand new with

incredible upgrades including, all wood floors downstairs with added California room off family room featuring fireplace, outdoor

dining set, heater and opening to salt water pool and spa. Excellent floor plan with 4 bedroom plus a bonus (one bedroom and bath

downstairs), in almost 2,400 square feet located on quiet cut de sac. State of the art appliances, custom designer paint, plantation

shutters, brand new bathrooms, extra recessed lighting.