Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

28 Lucero West

28 Lucero West · (949) 679-0440 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Lucero West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 28 Lucero West · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 BED/2.5 BATH Home in Irvine - Check out this Awesome 360 virtual tour!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d5Dj1DjKpda

Spacious and upgraded Northwood 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached single family home. Newer beautiful dark hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet throughout the four upstairs bedrooms. The bathrooms upstairs have newer tile. Full interior paint, granite counters in the kitchen, appliances including electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Upgraded fixtures throughout the house help make it feel like a new home! Backyard is professionally landscaped and owner covers the cost of the gardener. Two car direct access garage with automatic roll up garage door and washer and dryer hookups included.

Home is available now for move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

Sorry NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2338079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Lucero West have any available units?
28 Lucero West has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Lucero West have?
Some of 28 Lucero West's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Lucero West currently offering any rent specials?
28 Lucero West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Lucero West pet-friendly?
No, 28 Lucero West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Lucero West offer parking?
Yes, 28 Lucero West does offer parking.
Does 28 Lucero West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Lucero West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Lucero West have a pool?
Yes, 28 Lucero West has a pool.
Does 28 Lucero West have accessible units?
No, 28 Lucero West does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Lucero West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Lucero West has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Lucero West have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Lucero West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28 Lucero West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

