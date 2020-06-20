28 Lucero West

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 BED/2.5 BATH Home in Irvine - Check out this Awesome 360 virtual tour!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d5Dj1DjKpda



Spacious and upgraded Northwood 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached single family home. Newer beautiful dark hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet throughout the four upstairs bedrooms. The bathrooms upstairs have newer tile. Full interior paint, granite counters in the kitchen, appliances including electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Upgraded fixtures throughout the house help make it feel like a new home! Backyard is professionally landscaped and owner covers the cost of the gardener. Two car direct access garage with automatic roll up garage door and washer and dryer hookups included.



Home is available now for move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



Sorry NO PETS!



(RLNE2338079)