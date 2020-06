Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

End Unit with Multi Level Townhome 1930 Sqft, Welcome Living room leading to Patio area, Formal Living and Dining room, Open Kitchen,

2 bedroom, 2 Bathrooms. Master bedroom with Retreat, Plus a Den/Bonus room ( can be 3rd room without closet ) , Interior laundry room,

2 Car Garage attached. Walking distance to schools ( Elementary and middle schools side by side) and Lakes.

Good credit and No Pet/Smoker please.