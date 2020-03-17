270 Cultivate

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This two-story home located within great park neighborhood at beacon park community with an amazing K-12 beacon park school and club house, basketball court, pool and park. Great for a family enjoy entertaining in the outdoor space, sport, walking, biking and a private water park, tennis and volley ball courts. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathroom including two master suite, one downstairs and one upstairs. Open floor plan with a big kitchen island and built in top line stainless steel kitchen appliances. The whole house features upgraded wood flooring and carpet, 9ft ceilings with crown molding and panel cabinet. Also we have a three car garage and an amazing big lot with built in BBQ, fire fit, water features in the back yard. It is home must see for a big family in the Beacon Park.