All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 270 Cultivate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
270 Cultivate
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

270 Cultivate

270 Cultivate · (949) 981-9836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

270 Cultivate, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This two-story home located within great park neighborhood at beacon park community with an amazing K-12 beacon park school and club house, basketball court, pool and park. Great for a family enjoy entertaining in the outdoor space, sport, walking, biking and a private water park, tennis and volley ball courts. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathroom including two master suite, one downstairs and one upstairs. Open floor plan with a big kitchen island and built in top line stainless steel kitchen appliances. The whole house features upgraded wood flooring and carpet, 9ft ceilings with crown molding and panel cabinet. Also we have a three car garage and an amazing big lot with built in BBQ, fire fit, water features in the back yard. It is home must see for a big family in the Beacon Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 400 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Cultivate have any available units?
270 Cultivate has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 Cultivate have?
Some of 270 Cultivate's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Cultivate currently offering any rent specials?
270 Cultivate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Cultivate pet-friendly?
No, 270 Cultivate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 270 Cultivate offer parking?
Yes, 270 Cultivate does offer parking.
Does 270 Cultivate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Cultivate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Cultivate have a pool?
Yes, 270 Cultivate has a pool.
Does 270 Cultivate have accessible units?
No, 270 Cultivate does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Cultivate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Cultivate has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Cultivate have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Cultivate does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 270 Cultivate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity