Irvine, CA
27 New Jersey
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

27 New Jersey

27 New Jersey · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

27 New Jersey, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
volleyball court
Welcome Home! 27 New Jersey is centrally located in the prestigious gated community of Harvard Square. The entry walkway invites you to the home you have earned. Open the door to a wide open floor plan with custom wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is huge, with an island /breakfast area, ample cabinet and counter space, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, all overlooking the living room the includes a fireplace and media niche. This home is freshly painted in a light grey with white trim, accented by custom plantation shutters that gives the home a luxurious feel to it. The first floor includes a large bedroom with dual door entry and large closet. The staircase is beautiful, and inviting. Upstairs, you will find 4 bedrooms, and the master bedroom is spectacular. The master bath includes dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and tile flooring, and the master closet has tons of space. Amenities include a Jr. sized Olympic pool, which is very private, sport court, beach volleyball, playground, and a kiddie area. All inclusive in the gated community. Award winning schools, and near shops, restaurants, and easy access to freeway and toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 New Jersey have any available units?
27 New Jersey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 New Jersey have?
Some of 27 New Jersey's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 New Jersey currently offering any rent specials?
27 New Jersey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 New Jersey pet-friendly?
No, 27 New Jersey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 New Jersey offer parking?
No, 27 New Jersey does not offer parking.
Does 27 New Jersey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 New Jersey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 New Jersey have a pool?
Yes, 27 New Jersey has a pool.
Does 27 New Jersey have accessible units?
No, 27 New Jersey does not have accessible units.
Does 27 New Jersey have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 New Jersey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 New Jersey have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 New Jersey does not have units with air conditioning.

