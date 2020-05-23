Amenities

Welcome Home! 27 New Jersey is centrally located in the prestigious gated community of Harvard Square. The entry walkway invites you to the home you have earned. Open the door to a wide open floor plan with custom wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is huge, with an island /breakfast area, ample cabinet and counter space, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, all overlooking the living room the includes a fireplace and media niche. This home is freshly painted in a light grey with white trim, accented by custom plantation shutters that gives the home a luxurious feel to it. The first floor includes a large bedroom with dual door entry and large closet. The staircase is beautiful, and inviting. Upstairs, you will find 4 bedrooms, and the master bedroom is spectacular. The master bath includes dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and tile flooring, and the master closet has tons of space. Amenities include a Jr. sized Olympic pool, which is very private, sport court, beach volleyball, playground, and a kiddie area. All inclusive in the gated community. Award winning schools, and near shops, restaurants, and easy access to freeway and toll roads.