Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

27 Keepsake

27 Keepsake · (949) 375-9315
Location

27 Keepsake, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This detached home is in a quiet interior tract location and features three bedrooms PLUS spacious LOFT and direct access two car garage! Upgrades include wide plank distressed laminate wood flooring at the first floor, plush carpet at stairs and second floor, designer neutral paint, recessed lighting, plantations shutters and more! This popular floor plan has an excellent flow with dining and living area open to an elegant kitchen with EXPANSIVE sit up granite counter top island! This chef's kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliance package, ample pantry and storage space, granite backslash and convenient under cabinet task lighting. Enjoy a master suit with luxurious soaking tun, dual sink vanity and large walk in closet! Relax in an ultra private and low maintenance back yard complete with artificial turf, or walk to near by "Voyager" or "Village" parks! All of this plus Portola Springs' resort style amenities, upscale shopping and dining and Irvine's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Keepsake have any available units?
27 Keepsake has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Keepsake have?
Some of 27 Keepsake's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Keepsake currently offering any rent specials?
27 Keepsake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Keepsake pet-friendly?
No, 27 Keepsake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Keepsake offer parking?
Yes, 27 Keepsake offers parking.
Does 27 Keepsake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Keepsake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Keepsake have a pool?
No, 27 Keepsake does not have a pool.
Does 27 Keepsake have accessible units?
No, 27 Keepsake does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Keepsake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Keepsake has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Keepsake have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Keepsake does not have units with air conditioning.
