27 Keepsake

This detached home is in a quiet interior tract location and features three bedrooms PLUS spacious LOFT and direct access two car garage! Upgrades include wide plank distressed laminate wood flooring at the first floor, plush carpet at stairs and second floor, designer neutral paint, recessed lighting, plantations shutters and more! This popular floor plan has an excellent flow with dining and living area open to an elegant kitchen with EXPANSIVE sit up granite counter top island! This chef's kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliance package, ample pantry and storage space, granite backslash and convenient under cabinet task lighting. Enjoy a master suit with luxurious soaking tun, dual sink vanity and large walk in closet! Relax in an ultra private and low maintenance back yard complete with artificial turf, or walk to near by "Voyager" or "Village" parks! All of this plus Portola Springs' resort style amenities, upscale shopping and dining and Irvine's award winning schools!